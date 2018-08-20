Flash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy; 8 dead

A view of the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Italy’s civil protection agency says at least five people have been killed when a rain-swollen river flooded a gorge in the southern region of Calabria. The Italian news agency ANSA reported Monday that 12 people were brought to safety in the flash flood. It was unclear how many people were missing. The flood hit a group of hikers in the Raganello Gorge. ANSA via AP Antonio Iannicelli