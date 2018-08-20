Afghan officials: Taliban take at least 100 people hostage

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Taliban fighters gather with residents to celebrate a three-day cease fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a conditional cease-fire with Taliban insurgents for the duration of the Eid al-Adha holiday. Ghani made the announcement Sunday during celebrations of the 99th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo