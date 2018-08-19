Smoky skies, poor air from wildfires return to Northwest

A man twirls a young child on a waterfront park as downtown Seattle disappears in a smoky haze behind, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surrounding wildfires into the region, forecasters and regulators said. Air quality alerts are in effect for much of Washington state through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The smoke is because of wildfires in British Columbia and the Cascade Mountains, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. Elaine Thompson AP Photo