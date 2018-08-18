Short sentence recommended for former Trump campaign adviser

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Prosecutors working for Mueller are recommending a short prison sentence for a former Trump campaign adviser who lied to the FBI during the Russia probe. Mueller’s team says in a new court filing that George Papadopoulos should spend at least some time incarcerated and pay a nearly $10,000 fine. His recommended sentence under federal guidelines is zero to six months, but prosecutors note a similar defendant in the case spent 30 days in jail. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo