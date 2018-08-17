Nevada water chief rejects big Vegas pipeline pumping plan

FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, what was once a marina sits high and dry due to Lake Mead receding in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. Nevada’s top state water official has dealt a severe blow to long-fought plans for Las Vegas to pump drinking water from arid valleys just west of the Nevada-Utah state line. State Engineer Jason King’s ruling Friday effectively rescinds earlier approvals for Southern Nevada Water Authority groundwater rights in vast rural tracts in Lincoln and White Pine counties. John Locher, File AP Photo