California considers limiting broad ‘felony murder’ law

This Feb. 27, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Brandon Hein, who was 18 when he and three other teenagers were charged in the 1995 stabbing death of the 16-year old son of a Los Angeles police detective. Another teen confessed to the killing but Hein was also sentenced to life in prison under California’s “felony murder” rule. California lawmakers are considering limiting the felony murder rule that holds accomplices to the same standard as if they had personally committed the crime. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)