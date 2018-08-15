Murder trial to begin for Texas officer who killed teen

This undated photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office shows Roy Oliver. Attorneys for the former Texas police officer Oliver charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a black 15-year-old have requested an emergency stay to delay his trial, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The fired Balch Springs officer Oliver was charged after opening fire last year into a moving car filled with five black teenagers, killing Jordan Edwards. (Parker County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP