Georgia woman facing ‘longest sentence’ for leaking to media

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, of Georgia, who mailed a secret U.S. report to a news organization faces the “longest sentence” ever behind bars for a federal crime involving leaks to the news media, prosecutors said in a court filing. Former National Security Agency contractor Winner, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23, 2018, by a U.S. District Court judge in Augusta. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP