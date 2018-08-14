Maryland takes responsibility for mistakes in player death

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans pauses as he speaks at a press conference held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, to address the school’s football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently died, in College Park, Md. Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that “mistakes were made” in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky AP