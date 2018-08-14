2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charged in the January 2013 fatal shooting of 15-year-old student Hadiya Pendleton just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP