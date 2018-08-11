Vehicles are parked outside the Grand Mosque in Weizhou in northwestern China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, early Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Thousands of Muslims gathered at a mosque in northwestern China on Friday to protest its planned demolition in a rare, public pushback to the government’s efforts to rewrite how religions are practiced in the country. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
Religion must obey Chinese law, paper says of mosque protest

August 11, 2018 01:06 AM

WEIZHOU, China

A newspaper of the ruling Communist Party says no religion is above the law in China, urging officials to stay firm while dealing with a rare protest over the planned demolition of a massive mosque in the northwest.

The Global Times newspaper said Saturday that local officials in the town of Weizhou in Ningxia, a region that's home to many ethnic minority Hui Muslims, must act against what it described as an illegal expansion of a religious building.

Residents contacted by The Associated Press this week said thousands of Hui people had gathered at the towering Grand Mosque to prevent authorities from demolishing the structure.

It was a rare, public pushback to the ruling Communist Party's efforts to rewrite how religions are practiced in the country.

