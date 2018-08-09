Student shooter Anish Bhanwala targets gold at Asian Games

In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Anish Bhanwala of India shoots during the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia. At 15 and still at high school, Anish was India’s youngest gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast in April when he won the 25-meter rapid fire pistol shooting event in a meet record. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File) Tertius Pickard AP