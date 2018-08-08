Nashville police shooting video released; review announced

Vickie Hambrick, left of center, mother of Daniel Hambrick, listens as Joy Kimbrough, right of center, Hambrick family attorney, speaks during a press conference addressing a video released of the death of Daniel Hambrick, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the NAACP Nashville Branch in Nashville, Tenn. Hambrick was fatally shot by a Nashville police officer on July 26. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Andrew Nelles AP