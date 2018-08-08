Australia’s most populous state entirely in drought

In this June 4, 2018, photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, looks at dry soil with farmers during a visit to Strathmore Farm near Trangie, 485 kilometers (300 miles) north west of Sydney. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, was declared entirely in drought on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, and struggling farmers were given new authority to shoot kangaroos that compete with livestock for sparse pasture during the most intense dry spell in more than 50 years. (Ivan McDonnell/AAP Image via AP) Ivan Mcdonnell AP