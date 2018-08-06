‘Charmed’ makers defend reboot, tout its ethnic diversity

Executive producers Jessica O’Toole, from back row left, Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin, and from front row left, Ellen Tamaki, Rupert Evans, Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Ser’Darius Blain participate in the “Charmed” panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP