Man charged in Colorado cop shooting was set for deportation

In this undated photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department is Officer Cem Duzel. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that the officer who was wounded in a shootout was in “critical, but stable” condition. He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown. Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP)