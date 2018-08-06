Ukraine’s Roma live in fear amid wave of nationalist attacks

In this photo taken on Monday, June 4, 2018 and provided by OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine Press Service, Roma activist Myroslav Horvat of the World Roma Organization, center, gestures while speaking to journalists in a church inside a Roma encampment on the outskirts of Uzhhorod, western Ukraine. After attackers charged into a Roma encampment on the outskirts of Kiev, a leader of an ultranationalist group posted photos of his colleagues clearing the site and burning tents left behind. The April attack was the first of 11 forced removals that civilians in Ukraine carried out at Roma settlements an ethnic group, also known as Gypsies, that faces discrimination and disdain in much of Europe. (Evgeniy Malolletka,OSCE Project Co-ordinator Press Service via AP) Evgeniy Malolletka AP