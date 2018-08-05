Digging up Franco: Spain divided over dictator’s legacy

In this photo taken on Friday, July 13, 2018, a woman makes the fascist salute as she has her picture taken in front of the eagle escutcheon of the former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco regime at the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid. Spain’s new government says that removing late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a glorifying mausoleum will be the first among many symbolic moves to come to terms with the country’s troubled 20th century history. Andrea Comas AP Photo