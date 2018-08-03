Californians displaced by fire work, wait amid uncertainty

Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardiner is one of more than three dozen physicians, nurses and staff at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center in Redding without homes who are coming to work to keep the hospital running. (AP Photo/Michael Burke) Michael Burke AP