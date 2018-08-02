New Delhi robbers escape with valuable commodity: Hair

FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2015 file photo, devotees of Hindu god Muruga get the head of their child shaved as part of rituals at a temple in Bangalore, India. Indian police say three men posing as customers robbed a small New Delhi workshop and fled with a valuable commodity: Hair. Lots of hair. Hair is big business in India, estimated to bring in more than $300 million a year, with wigs and hair extensions exported around the world. Much of the hair is collected at Hindu temples in South India where devotees have their heads shaved as a form of religious sacrifice. Aijaz Rahi, File AP Photo