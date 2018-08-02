Aid group: Thousands of Yemeni children fleeing fighting

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Houthi Shiite fighters stand guard during a rally to mark the third anniversary of the Houthis’ takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. U.N. experts say Iran might be willing to play “a constructive role” in ending the war in Yemen, though adding in a new report that Tehran still appears to be arming Yemen’s Houthi Shiite rebels with ballistic missiles and drones, according to excerpts of a report to the Security Council obtained Tuesday, July 31, 2018, by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) Hani Mohammed AP