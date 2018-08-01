St. Louis Democrat hopes to duplicate Ocasio-Cortez feat

FILE - In this July 28, 2018 file photo, New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic primary, campaigns for Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit. Missouri Democratic Congressional candidate Cori Bush, a once-homeless woman, believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset. She’s optimistic heading into Missouri’s Aug. 7, 2018 primary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File) Paul Sancya AP