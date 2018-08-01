St. Louis Democrat hopes to duplicate Ocasio-Cortez feat

Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.
Cori Bush watched in June as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked the political establishment by beating 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley in the New York Democratic primary. She's optimistic heading into Missouri's Aug. 7 primary.
Ocasio-Cortez, the star of the emerging democratic socialist movement, has been crisscrossing the country supporting like-minded candidates. But her campaign stop on behalf of Bush in July was personal. The two are close friends.
Bush's challenge is daunting. Missouri's 1st Congressional District has been represented by Clay or his father for a half-century.
