AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — As alarms blare about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the Trump administration is facing criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond.
Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the administration's response as fragmented, without enough coordination across federal agencies. And with the midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.
"There's clearly not enough leadership from the top. This is a moment to move," said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "I don't think they are doing nearly enough."
Various government agencies have been at work to ensure safe voting. The FBI has set up a Foreign Influence Task Force and intelligence agencies are collecting information on Russian aggression.
But Trump himself rarely talks about the issue. And in the nearly two years since Russians were found to have hacked into U.S. election systems and manipulated social media to influence public opinion, the White House has held two meetings on election security.
___
All survive crash of Mexican jetliner, some walk from wreck
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An Aeromexico jetliner taking off in a blustery storm smashed down into a nearby field but skidded to a stop virtually intact, and all 103 people aboard were able to escape advancing flames before fire engulfed the aircraft.
Passengers expressed gratitude to be alive, but many were extremely shaken after the crash Tuesday afternoon.
"It was really, really ugly," said Lorenzo Nunez, a passenger from Chicago who fled the plane with his two sons and wife. "It burned in a question of seconds," he told reporters, snapping his fingers for emphasis.
Survivors said the Embraer 190 plane burst into flames right after it hit the ground.
"We felt the flames coming quickly ... there was a lot of smoke," Jaquelin Flores told the newspaper El Sol.
___
Zimbabwe's ruling party wins control of parliament
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's ruling party has won a majority of seats in Parliament, the electoral commission announced Wednesday, as the country braced for the first official results of the presidential election.
The ruling ZANU-PF won 109 seats while the main opposition MDC party had 41 in the country's 210-seat House of Assembly. The commission said two seats were won by smaller parties and 58 seats had yet to be declared.
The commission said it would announce the results of Zimbabwe's presidential race, pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, only after all the votes have come in from across the country.
Western and other election observers were set to give their first public assessments of the election and whether it was free and fair.
The opposition alleges the elections have irregularities, saying voting results were not posted outside one-fifth of polling stations as required by law.
___
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday stopped the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns as President Donald Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online.
The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June allowing it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.
The restraining order from U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle puts that plan on hold for now. "There is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made," he said.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ruling "a complete, total victory."
"We were asking for a nationwide temporary restraining order putting a halt to this outrageous decision by the federal government to allow these 3D downloadable guns to be available around our country and around the world. He granted that relief," Ferguson said at a news conference after the hearing. "That is significant."
___
Presumed US war remains begin journey home from South Korea
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — Decades after the end of the Korean War in 1953, the remains of dozens of presumed U.S. war dead began their journey home following a repatriation ceremony in South Korea on Wednesday.
North Korea handed over the remains in 55 boxes last week and allowed a U.S. military transport plane to move them to the U.S. Osan Air Base near Seoul in South Korea. While it was an apparent goodwill gesture by North Korea toward the United States, the return comes amid growing skepticism about whether the North will follow through on its pledge of nuclear disarmament.
Hundreds of U.S. and South Korean troops gathered at a hanger at the Osan base for the repatriation ceremony, which included a rifle salute and the playing of the U.S. and South Korean national anthems and dirges in front of the U.N. flag-covered metal cases containing the remains.
After the ceremony, the remains were moved one by one to transport planes which will fly them to Hawaii, where they will undergo an in-depth forensic analysis, in some cases using mitochondrial DNA profiles, at a Defense Department laboratory to establish identifications. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said last week that the return of the 55 boxes was a positive step but not a guarantee that the bones are American.
Vice President Mike Pence, the son of a Korean War veteran, is to fly to Hawaii for what the military calls an "honorable carry ceremony" marking the arrival of remains to American soil.
___
Manafort accused of amassing 'secret income' as trial opens
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said as they laid out their case against the former Trump campaign chairman.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told the jury during his opening statement Tuesday that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts. That "secret income" was used to pay for personal expenses such as a $21,000 watch, a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich and more than $6 million worth of real estate paid for in cash, Asonye said.
"A man in this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him — not tax law, not banking law," Asonye said as he sketched out the evidence gathered by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in Manafort's bank fraud and tax evasion trial.
Manafort's trial is the first arising from Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It opened with extraordinary anticipation amid unresolved questions about whether Trump associates coordinated with the Kremlin to tip the election in the president's favor.
But it was clear from the outset that the case would not address that question: Prosecutors did not once reference Manafort's work for the Trump campaign nor mention Mueller's broader and ongoing investigation into Russian election interference. Mueller was not present in the courtroom.
___
Promoting voter ID, Trump says ID needed to buy groceries
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump wrongly claimed that shoppers need to show photo identification to buy groceries and accused Democrats of obstructing his agenda and his Supreme Court nominee during a raucous rally aimed at bolstering two Florida Republicans ahead of the state's primary.
Trump, addressing thousands of supporters Tuesday night in one of the nation's top electoral battlegrounds, also mounted a rigorous defense of his trade agenda, accusing China and others of having "targeted our farmers."
"Not good, not nice," he told the crowd as tensions with China continue to escalate, adding: "You know what our farmers are saying? 'It's OK, we can take it." The Trump administration last week announced plans for $12 billion in temporary aid to help farmers deal with retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trading partners in response to Trump's policies.
The freewheeling rally lasted more than an hour and included numerous attacks on the media, as well as one glaring false claim. Trump was railing against the idea of noncitizens voting and advocating stricter voting laws when he claimed that IDs are required for everything else, including shopping.
"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," he said at the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."
___
Argentine doctors protest legal abortion ahead of key vote
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A campaign to expand legal abortions in the homeland of Pope Francis is bitterly dividing Argentines — and increasingly even the profession that would be asked to carry them out.
Hundreds of physicians have staged anti-abortion protests as an abortion rights bill moves toward a vote in the Senate next week. Some have demonstrated while carrying fetus-shaped dolls and waving signs saying: "I'm a doctor, not a murderer." At one recent protest, they laid white medical coats on the ground outside the presidential palace.
While the Doctors for Life activist group claims about 1,000 members — only a small fraction of the country's physicians — its protests are feeding a debate in the profession as a whole about the move to legalize elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Leaders of the prestigious Argentina Medical Society have endorsed the bill, which has already passed the lower house of Congress. They said it would help reduce deaths among the estimated 400,000 to 500,000 women who now receive clandestine abortions each year.
But the equally august Academy of Medicine vehemently rejects the legislation. The academy issued a statement that human life begins at conception and "to destroy a human embryo means impeding the birth of a human being."
___
Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers
The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package of Pampers? That too. Plane tickets? They also may be more expensive. These items and more may cost more in the coming months as people start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariffs.
Janette Hendricks said she has noticed higher prices on "just about everything" in the past three months or so. That's put a little pressure on the recently retired nurse in Washington. So she goes shopping less often, "makes things stretch," and she always shops for things on sale. She said she has also considered going back to work to have more cushion in the budget.
"The economy is doing great, so why is everyone doing so poorly?" she asked.
The consumer price index, the government's primary measure of inflation, rose 2.9 percent in June from a year earlier, the fastest increase in six years. Starbucks had said in June that it had raised the price of a regular drip coffee, and McDonald's said it raised prices when it reported its latest sales figures.
"I cut back on a lot of things," said Ada Caro of New York, sitting outside a Target in lower Manhattan. "I just buy the necessities."
___
Royal regalia including jewels stolen from Swedish cathedral
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police used helicopters to chase thieves who stole priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia displayed in a cathedral over the weekend, including a jeweled crown, but the bandits escaped by motorboat and remain at large.
Two people allegedly stole the two crowns and an orb used by the 17th century King Karl IX and Queen Kristina, which had previously been stored in their tomb, before speeding off via the vast system of lakes west of Stockholm, police said in a statement Wednesday.
Authorities have been using a helicopter and boats to search for the culprits, they added, but no arrests have been made so far. They asked the public for help, while Sweden's main news agency, TT, said an international inquiry for the artifacts would made in Interpol's system.
Maria Ellior of the Swedish police's National Operations Department told TT that the items are "impossible to sell." The artifacts are made of gold and enamel and encrusted with beads, crystals and pearls.
Tuesday's theft took place at the Strangnas Cathedral, 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of the capital.
Comments