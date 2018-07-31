Hardwick will resume NBC roles after assault claim review

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hardwick’s career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made by a former girlfriend. NBC said that Hardwick will serve as a guest host next Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, on “America’s Got Talent” and will return as host for season three of “The Wall” game show. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision