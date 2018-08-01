Hun Sen plays hardball to keep his grip on Cambodia

FILE - In this Sunday, July 29, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds his ballot at a polling station in Takhmua, Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Determined to extend his 33 years as Cambodia’s strongman ruler, Prime Minister Hun Sen was not about to let an election derail what he believes is his destiny. The 65-year-old Hun Sen had declared he intends to stay in office for 10 more years, and Sunday’s general election victory by his Cambodian People’s Party should get him halfway to that goal. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) Heng Sinith AP