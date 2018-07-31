Jermaine Dupri announces So So Def 25th anniversary tour

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, music maker Jermaine Dupri poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Dupri will celebrate his groundbreaking record label So So Def with a multi-city anniversary concert tour. Dupri told The Associated Press on Monday, July 30, 2018, that The So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y tour will feature Dupri, Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File) John Carucci AP