Deadly month: Japan’s weather-related deaths top 300 in July

FILE - This July 9, 2018, file photo, shows an submerged housing area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Monday, July 9, 2018. More than 300 people died in July from weather-related disasters in one of Japan’s deadliest months in recent years. The record heat reignited a simmering debate about how athletes and spectators will fare at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. (Kyodo News via AP, File)