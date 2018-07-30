Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University’s shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol-related offenses related to the death of 19-year-old fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., outside the Centre County Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte, Pa. Burke is set to learn his sentence, on Tuesday, July 31. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey