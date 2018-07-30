Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

FILE - In this July 16, 2018 file photo, U.S. singer Madonna speaks to the press at a news conference in Blantyre, Malawi. Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi. The singer tells The Associated Press she’s teaming with Facebook for the fundraiser, which runs from Monday through Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi, File) Thoko Chikondi AP