Hundreds trapped on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said. (AP Photo/ Rosidin) Rosidin AP