Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland massacre haunts Monday’s elections

In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, the remains of Julius Mvulo Nyathi lie on a table at the Solidarity Peace Trust offices in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Nyathi, who was killed over 30 years ago by Zimbabwean soldiers during the Matabeleland Massacres, was exhumed earlier in 2018 and is scheduled to receive a proper reburial Aug. 4, 2018. Shari Eppel, director of the Solidarity Peace Trust, said many in Matabeleland say the region is haunted by “angry dead.” “The angry dead are the people buried in the wrong place and who haven’t had the right rituals at the time of their murder and burial.” (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Jerome Delay AP