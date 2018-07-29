Israel intercepts ship trying to break Gaza blockade

Israeli military naval vessels patrol off the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Israel’s military said it intercepted a ship carrying activists en route to Gaza in the latest attempt to break a blockade on the coastal territory. It said the ship is being taken Sunday to an Israeli port. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said there are activists from 14 countries on the ship carrying medical aid for Gaza. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ariel Schalit AP