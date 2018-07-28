Central Americans seeking path to US have few legal options

Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria made sure to follow the U.S. immigration rules. She obtained a green card through her husband, came to the country on an immigrant visa and became an American citizen. When her sister came on a travel visa fleeing violence and civil war in her native El Salvador, she helped her get a green card to stay in the U.S. That process took 16 years. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong AP