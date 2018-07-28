Dolls, bicycles among charred belongings leftover from blaze

In this Wednesday, July 25, 2018 photo, a burnt bicycle with training wheels stands at the balcony of a destroyed house in Mati, east of Athens. More than 86 people were either killed by the flames or drowned on Monday’s wildfire as they tried to flee the fire into the nearby sea, waiting for hours in the water for rescue from local fishermen and private boat owners who saved many. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Thanassis Stavrakis AP