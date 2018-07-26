Before Lost Colony, he started 1st science lab in New World

In this photo taken in November 1991 and provided by First Colony Foundation, Ivor Noel Hume. left, speaks with J.C. “Pinky” Harrington, known as the father of American archaeology, during a dig at the Fort Raleigh Historic Site, near Manteo, N.C. Noel Hume later determined that the area was the site of the New World’s first science lab, set up by Joachim Gans in 1585. A ceremony honoring Gans is being held Friday, July 27, 2018, at the historic site. First Colony Foundation via AP Nick Luccketti