Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: ‘I wish I worded it better’

Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show “Hannity” on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of “Roseanne” in May following the star’s racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a “Planet of the Apes” actor. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Julie Jacobson AP