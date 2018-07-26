The Latest: Turkey responds angrily to Trump on sanctions

In this July 25, 2018 photo, Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey. An American pastor who had been jailed in Turkey for more than one and a half years on terror and espionage charges was released Wednesday and will be put under house arrest as his trial continues. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Brunson, “the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey,” in comments at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom. Emre Tazegul AP Photo