Lawyer who got Russian prison beating video remains abroad

In this video grab provided by the Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta on Wednesday, July 26, 2018, shows as prisoner being beaten while handcuffed at the prison in Yaroslavl, about 270 kilometers (169 miles) north-east of Moscow, caused wide concern after the newspaper Novaya Gazeta published it last week. The lawyer Irina Biryukova who refused to reveal her location because of security concerns, obtained the video of Russian prison guards beating an inmate says she doesn’t intend to return to Russia until she is sure that all those involved have been arrested. (Novaya Gazeta via AP) AP