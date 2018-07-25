Exiles seek global scrutiny of Cambodia political crackdown

In this July 17, 2018, photo, Kem Monovithya, a Cambodian political activist and daughter of Kem Sokha, the jailed leader of Cambodia’s main opposition party, poses for a portrait on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kem said she can’t go home because she fears she, too, will be arrested as part of a government crackdown that has banned the political party her father led, shut down news outlets and scattered hundreds of Cambodian politicians, human rights activists and journalists into exile in the U.S., Australia, Thailand and other countries. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo