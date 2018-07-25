Drought remains, but rains put dent in Southwest fire danger

This June 26, 2018 image shows Trujillo Meadows Reservoir and a thin tracing of the headwaters of Rio de Los Pinos in the Rio Grande National Forest west of Antonito, Colorado. Fire and climatology experts on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, provided an update on the drought and wildfire situation in Colorado and the neighboring states of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, saying fire danger has been reduced but the region is still dealing with the long-term effects of drought. (AP Photo/Paul Davenport) Paul Davenport AP