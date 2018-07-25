Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Lawyers for the imprisoned former sports doctor on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, filed motions in Ingham County asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced. Nassar, who’s serving a 60-year federal sentence for possessing child pornography, was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for molesting young athletes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Carlos Osorio AP