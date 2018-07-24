A look at the main candidates in Pakistan national elections

In this photo taken on Sept. 25, 2017 in Islamabad, Pakistan, Pakistan’s cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan heads the center-right Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party. Khan, who is tipped to win the polls, faces his stiffest competition from ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party. Pakistan’s parliamentary elections on July 25 will mark the second time a democratically elected government in this Islamic nation has been succeeded by another. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) B.K. Bangash AP