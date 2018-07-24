For trapped Syrian rescuers, an elaborately planned escape

This image made from video released by the Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday, July 22, 2018 shows Israeli soldiers on hand as family members of the White Helmets load into buses to Jordan. The call to get ready came at night. In the raging war zone of southwestern Syria, with enemy government forces on the march, the 98 White Helmets were told to bring spouses, children and but a few belongings to two collection points. Fabled rescuers themselves now in need of rescue, they embarked on a hair-raising journey through Israel, a supposed enemy, enroute to reluctant haven in Jordan, a country already burdened with multitudes of refugees. One woman gave birth along the way, many colleagues were left behind to a fate uncertain, and Syria called the multinational operation by several Western powers a crime. (Israeli Defence Forces via AP) AP