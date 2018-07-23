A hurricane sends Kenny Chesney on a new musical mission

FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. After Hurricane Irma decimated the U.S. Virgin Islands last year, country superstar Kenny Chesney started writing songs and organizing relief efforts. Chesney is donating proceeds from the sale of his new album, “Songs for the Saints,” to a foundation he set up to support recovery on the islands. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File) Rick Scuteri Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP