Indian mob lynches woman on rumors of child kidnapping

Indians hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against mob attacks in Ahmadabad, India, Monday, July 23, 2018. A woman was lynched in central India on rumors that she was part of a gang that kidnapped children, police said Monday, days after the country’s highest court called for immediate steps to control deadly mob violence across the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Ajit Solanki AP