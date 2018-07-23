Official: Gunmen kill 4 civilians in mosque in Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel arrive to the site of an attack near the Kabul Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 22, 2018. An Afghan spokesman says there has been a large explosion near the Kabul airport shortly after the country’s controversial first vice president landed on his return from abroad. Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum and members of his entourage were unharmed in the explosion on Sunday, which took place as his convoy had already left the airport (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Rahmat Gul AP