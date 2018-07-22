In bloodied Mexico, ambivalence, hope over amnesty proposal

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, women adorn photographs of missing people to call attention to the cases of disappeared people on Mother’s Day in Mexico City. With tens of thousands of dead and missing over more than a decade of drug cartel violence, some people say the wounds are too deep to consider the proposal by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to grant amnesty to calm gang-fueled violence. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File) Eduardo Verdugo AP