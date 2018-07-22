Activist to star as TV’s first transgender superhero

In this Sunday, June 26, 2016 photo Nicole Maines poses at her home in Portland, Maine. Maines, a transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls’ bathroom will be TV’s first transgender superhero. Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.’ ”Supergirl” as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a “soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others.” (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Robert F. Bukaty AP