Author tells of kidnapping by pirates he’d gone to interview

In this June 20, 2018 photo, Michael Scott Moore, author of “The Desert and the Sea: 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast,” poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Public Library in Los Angeles. Six and a half years after his abduction and nearly four years after his release following payment of a $1.6 million ransom, Moore has completed a page-turning thriller of a book describing the time he spent in gruesome captivity. The book will be released on July 24. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello AP