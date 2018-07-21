Judge rejects US efforts to strip terrorist of citizenship

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, the Brooklyn Bridge spans the East River from Brooklyn into Manhattan, as seen from Brooklyn Bridge Park, in New York. A federal judge has rejected an effort by the Department of Justice to strip a terrorist of U.S. citizenship. Pakistani-born Iyman Faris is a former Ohio truck driver and is serving the last years of a 20-year sentence imposed in 2003 for his guilty plea to plotting with al-Qaida to destroy New York’s Brooklyn Bridge. The Department of Justice argues Faris entered the U.S. using someone else’s passport, but his Chicago lawyer says his plea agreement never included the possibility of deportation.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Kathy Willens AP